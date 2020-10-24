Posted by admin

Obituary: Susie Gardner, 76, Hodgenville

Susie Gardner, 76, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church and loved going to yard sales. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride a1nd joy. Going to see her husband Henry in Heaven was what she most looked forward too.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Gardner; her parents, Boyd Louis Gray and Jessie Murphy; four sisters, Dorothy Frye, Lorene Mink, Jean Mauldin and Leona Morgan; and four brothers, Gilbert Gray, James “Buck” Gray, Donnie Gray, Dewey Cundiff.

She is survived by one daughter, Sandy (Hilbert) Bottoms of Elizabethtown; two sons, Ricky (Karen) Gardner of Elizabethtown and Marty (Tina) Gardner of New Haven; four sisters, Irene Mauldin, Joyce Bales, Wanda Ramsey all of Hodgenville and Kathleen Edlin of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Nathan Bottoms, Cody Kennedy, Toby Gardner; and five great-grandchildren, Tristen, Thomas, Luke, Lynzie and Emma Bottoms.

The private graveside service was Friday, Oct 23, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tom Wicker officiating.

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

