Obituary: Denham Nally, 94, Cox’s Creek

Denham Nally, 94, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Jan. 7, 1926, in Woodlawn. He retired from Fishel Company and retired from farming. He was a U.S. Army veteran, member of Masonic Lodge and the Bardstown United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Nally; his parents, J. C. and Marie Hardesty Nally; two sisters, Anetha Bodine and Vera Mathews Parrish; two brothers, Bill Nally and Carl “Sonny” Nally; and one grandson, Kevin Seiver Nally.

He is survived by one daughter, Lottie Nally Winkler of Bardstown; one son, Ronald (Linda) Nally of Bardstown; three brothers, Ernest Keith Nally of Louisville, Donnie H. Nally of Fern Creek, and Larry Nally of Ohio; four grandchildren, Alex Nally, Erin Nally Fauss, Niki (Johnny) Howard, and Chad Winkler; 11 grandchildren, Trey, Ty, Jennifer, Rachel, Jacob, Chase, Sammi, Owen, Caden, Grant, and Brooklyn; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Phil Bradley officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

