Obituary: Fred Alan Miller, 63, New Hope

Fred Alan Miller, 63, of New Hope, returned to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was a native of Spencer County, a farmer, and a Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis A. and Susie Mae Miller.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Bickett and Migie K. Miller; one brother, Tony T. Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen.

Arrangements were entrusted to Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

