City of Bardstown to resume disconnects for customer’s unpaid utility bills

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 — Seven months ago, the City of Bardstown followed the governor’s orders to suspend customer disconnects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the governor issued new executive orders which will allow us to resume disconnects beginning Nov. 6, 2020. Therefore, the City of Bardstown will be able to disconnect customers with past due bills on November 6, 2020.

Customers who have past due bills should contact City Hall before Nov. 6th to discuss payment arrangements. We understand that many customers are still experiencing financial difficulties through this pandemic, and City Hall will work with residents to establish a suitable payment arrangement.

If you are past due on your electric, water, cable or internet bill, please call Bardstown City Hall at (502) 348-5947.

