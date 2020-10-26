Posted by admin

Obituary: Altus Wayman Aubrey, 93, Elizabethtown

Altus Wayman Aubrey, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 29, 1927, in Hardin County. He was a section foreman for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for 42 years. He owned a farm in St. John, where he raised draft horses. He farmed and raised cattle. He was a lifetime member of the Central Kentucky Draft Horse and Mule Association. He was the oldest person at the Stephensburg Methodist Church. He was a member of Franklin Crossroads.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marthaline Bailey Aubrey; his parents, Virgil and Hattie Aubrey; five sisters, Helen (Russell) Wright, Virginia (Cully) Richardson, Dorothy (Ruel) Wilmoth, Pauline Aubrey and Frances Aubrey; and three brothers, Jack (Katie) Aubrey, Eulace “Dig” (Edith) Aubrey and Sheridan (Alice) Aubrey.

Survivors include two sons, Wayman Lee Aubrey and William Finley Aubrey, both of Elizabethtown; good friends, Jeff and Elsie Scott and Shirley Cox; a special nephew, Randall French; and many other nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

