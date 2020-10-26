Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen Lorene Hayes Gabhart, 95, Springfield

Helen Lorene Hayes Gabhart, 95, of Texas Road, Springfield, died at 3:55 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

HELEN LORENE HAYES GABHART

She is survived by one daugher, Alice (Tommy) Clark of Bryan, Texas; one son, Carl (Sharon) Gabhart of Mackville; one sister, Edith Carter of Lawrenceburg; five grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Mackville Church of Christ with burial in Peter Cemetery in Mackville.

Visitation is 10:30 to noon Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-