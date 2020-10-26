Posted by admin

Drive-thru trick-or-treating set for 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Guthrie Opportunity Center

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 — On Saturday, Oct 31st, from 3 to 6 p.m., the community is invited to a drive-through trick-or-treat event at the Guthrie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Drive in Bardstown.

Because a large number of vehicles are expected, traffic control will be important to make sure the line moves smoothly and there are no traffic backups.

Event goers will gain access to the event by:



Entering Nutter Drive from Withrow Ct. then;

Enter the North end of the parking lot then;

Drive through (staying in their vehicles) the staged event area then;

Exit the South end of the parking lot towards 245.

Additional Traffic Details:



KY 245/Nutter Drive will be an exit only. Vehicles will not be able to access Nutter Drive from KY 245 between the hours of 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

Motorist should be aware they will not be allowed to exit their vehicles nor is pedestrian foot traffic allowed in the event area. Event organizers and persons in the event area are expected to maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear face coverings.

-30-