Posted by admin

Obituary: Jesse Arthur Carrier, 85, formerly of Nelson County

Jesse Arthur Carrier, 85, of Mount. Washington, returned to the Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Green Meadows Health Care Center. He was a native of Nelson County, a retired employee of General Electric, and a member of Little Union Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors throughout his life, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

JESSE ARTHUR CARRIER

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith Matherly Carrier; one daugher, Karen Denise Carrier; and one sister, Jolene Kirsch.

He is survived by two daughters, Terri Cox (Sam) and Kim Clark (James); one son, Davey Carrier (Dana); two sisters, Ann Godbey and Deanie Dean; seven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and a special brother by choice, Billy Burton (Carol).

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-