Increasing COVID cases postpone re-opening of Woodson-Rogers Park

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, 5 p.m. — Mayor Dick Heaton announced Thursday afternoon that due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s new recommednations for counties with increasing COVID-19 cases, the previously announced grand re-opening event of Woodson-Rogers Park on Wednesday, Oct. 28th has been postposned.

The event is expected to be rescheduled for a future date that will be announced.

-30-