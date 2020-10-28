Posted by admin

Council discusses COVID-19 after 97 new cases reported Tuesday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 — Nelson County hit a record of 97 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The number comes on top of Monday’s total of 23 new COVID-19 cases.

Nelson County has recorded 928 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Two county residents are hospitalized due to the virus, and 240 people are quarantined at home.

Of the county’s 928 cases, 683 people have recovered.

CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSION. During Tuesday evening’s Bardstown City Council meeting, Mayor Dick Heaton noted that residents of the county need to renew their vigilance when it comes to taking the Coronavirus and the precautions against being infected seriously. Despite the “COVID-fatigue,” it is more important than ever to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines — even when wearing a mask.

Nelson County is one of the five counties in the six-county Lincoln Trail District that are red zone counties, meaning that the incidence of new COVID-19 cases surpass the state average.

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department has issued an advisory to the prevalence of COVID-19 is so high that first-responders must be prepared to protect themselves any place they go to the increase risk of exposure.

Bardstown Police Chief Kim Kraeszig told the council Tuesday night that she is still recovering from her COVID-19 diagnosis from early October, and still has a nagging cough due to COVID.

“People have got to wear masks and social distance — even when wearing a mask,” Mayor Heaton said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “It’s the only prevention mechanism we have. People are tired of having to deal with it, but the virus hasn’t gone away.”

HALLOWEEN QUESTION. The council discussed how local residents can safely participate in Halloween activities given the dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections and Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation that Kentucky families put limits on — or cancel — their children’s plans for trick-or-treating.

Heaton said that canceling trick-or-treating would be as impossible to enforce as canceling Christmas.

The city has already made changes to plans for the drive-thru trick-or-treat event at the Guthrie Opportunity Center.

Heaton’s advice about neighborhood trick-or-treating in this time of advanced risks of spreading COVID-19 was simple: “If you don’t have to do it, don’t do it,” he said. Residents who don’t want to give out candy this year should leave their porch lights off.

For those who want to give out candy, Heaton said the best advice is to leave the candy on the porch and don’t hand it out personally.

If parents are going out with their children, both parent and child should wear a mask or facial covering.

Heaton said that City Hall is following Gov. Beshear’s recommendation for counties with high COVID numbers and having city employees who can work remotely to do so. He said right now he had no plans to shut down City Hall.

“This is not a Bardstown situation or a county situation,” he said. “We all need to do our part.”

