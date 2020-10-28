Posted by admin

Bardstown City Council OKs raising loan amount, OKs water line service requests

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 — Meeting via Zoom videoconferencing software, the Bardstown City Council voted to approve increasing the amount of an existing loan granted the city by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to cover the cost of improvements to the Pottershop Road sewer pump station and replacing 17,000 feet of sewer main.

Councilman Joe Buckman. (file photo)

Bids for the project came in higher than the original estimates created last year. The original loan amount will be increased by $1,071,088 to $6,471,088. Additional funding from the city and grants bring the project total to $8,490,647.

COVID POSTPONES EVENTS. Plans for the Wednesday afternoon grand re-opening of the renovated Woodson-Rogers Park have been postponed to the county’s steadily increasing COVID-19 numbers.

Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly also announced that the open house planned for the new fire station has also been postponed indefinitely.

Both events will be rescheduled, Heaton said.

WATER MAIN EXTENSION REQUEST. The council previously approved a request to extend a city water line to serve residents in the 700 block of Old Nelsonville Road. The project ran into a snag when it was determined the water line that was believed to be a 4-inch water main was only a 1-inch water line, requiring re-engineering the request in order to bring water service to that section of Old Nelsonville Road.

The project will require boring under US62 and Old Nelsonville Road. The council approved handling the under-roadway boring, with the property owners covering the costs of the 2,150 linear feet of water main to reach their property.

The revised project was approved by the council on City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau’s recommendation.

DRUG REHAB WATER SERVICE REQUEST. The council approved a water service request for the former American Legion Post 167 building on Downs Lane. The building already has residential water service, but the building, which is slated to be a drug rehabilitation center, needs sufficient water service to operating a sprinkler system for fire protection.

FOOD TRUCK PERMIT DENIED. At a meeting earlier in October, the council tabled a request from Spencer Burkhead for a food truck permit. Several council members questioned if Burkhead’s planned mobile unit met the guidelines in the city’s food truck ordinance.

The city oridinance governing food trucks requires the units to be “self-sufficient” and have their own self-contained water supply.

A photo of Burkhead’s proposed mobile unit appears to be a two-wheel unit with a trailer hitch that lacks a water supply or electrical power. The council based its denial for the permit based on the fact the proposed unit fails to meet the requirements of the city’s ordinance.

In other business, the council:

— approved a 45-day extension for contractors to complete the sidewalk project along KY 245.

— approved mobile food vendor permits for Sammy’s Sliders and Auntie Ann’s Pretzels.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council’s next regular meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

-30-