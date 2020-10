Posted by admin

Two day total of 118 new COVID-19 cases puts Nelson solidly in ‘critical’ category

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Editor’s note: The total number of new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday evening has been revised from 97 to 96.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 — There were 96 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Added to Monday’s total of 22 new COVID-19 cases, the county’s total now stands at 928 cases, with 240 of those individuals quarantining at home. Of the total 928, 683 have recovered.

The new cases reported Tuesday involve:

a 45-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 19-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 60-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 40-year-old Bardstown man;

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown man;

a 63-year-old Coxs Creek woman;

a 52-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 20-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 42-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 71-year-old Bardstown man;

a 27-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 49-year-old Bardstown man;

a 42-year-old New Haven woman;

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown woman;

an 18-year-old Bardstown resident;

a 29-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 14-year-old Cox’s Creek girl;

a 33-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 23-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 49-year-old Bardstown man;

a 51-year-old Boston man;

a 45-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 60-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 62-year-old Bardstown man;

a 60-year-old Bardstown man;

a 48-year-old Bardstown woman;

an 18-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 19-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 63-year-old Bardstown man;

a 27-year-old Boston woman;

a 22-year-old Bardstown man;

an under one-year-old Bardstown infant;

a 73-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 40-year-old Bardstown man;

a 63-year-old Bardstown man;

a 36-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 55-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 28-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 26-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 16-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 21-year-old New Haven woman;

a 54-year-old New Hope man;

a 42-year-old Bardstown man;

a 71-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 73-year-old Bardstown man;

a 31-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 57-year-old Chaplin woman;

a 78-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown man;

a 60-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 58-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 27-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 43-year-old Bardstown man;

a 57-year-old Boston woman;

a 1-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 35-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 59-year-old Bardstown man;

a 22-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 65-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 60-year-old Bardstown individual;

a 71-year-old New Haven woman;

a 64-year-old Bardstown man;

a 70-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 49-year-old New Haven woman;

a 44-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 72-year-old New Hope woman;

a 57-year-old Bardstown man;

a 36-year-old New Haven woman;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 25-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 64-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 45-year-old New Haven man;

a 71-year-old New Haven man;

a 38-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 23-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 51-year-old Bardstown man;

a 58-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 25-year-old Bardstown man;

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 73-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 69-year-old Boston man;

a 36-year-old Bardstown man;

a 66-year-old Bardstown man;

a 59-year-old Chaplin man;

a 29-year-old Bardstown man;

a 75-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 55-year-old Bardstown man;

a 64-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown individual;

a 50-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 48-year-old Bardstown individual;

a 49-year-old Chaplin man.

Monday’s 22 new COVID-19 cases invovle:

a 54-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 28-year-old Bardstown man;

a 37-year-old Barrdstonw man;

a 42-year-old Bardstonw man;

a 13-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 49-year-old Boston woman;

a 43-year-old Bardstonw man;

a 58-year-old Bardstown man;

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 47-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 40-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 17-year-old Cox’s Creek girl;

a 7-year-old Bardstonw girl;

an 11-year-old Cox’s Creek girl;

a 5-year-old Bardstown man;

a 16-year-old New Haven girl;

a 4-year-old Bardstown man;

a 16-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 36-yearold Bardstown man;

a 24-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 54-year-old Bardstown man;

a 13-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 6-year-old Boston boy.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday by the district health department. Three people in Marion County are hospitalized for the virus and 137 people are quarantining at home. Of the county’s 476 cases, 325 have recovered. Eleven county residnets have died of the virus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 18 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the district health department. Two county residents are hospitalized, and 51 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 236 cases, 181 have recovered. Two county residents have died due to the virus.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County has 28 new cases reported Tuesday, with 48 people now quarantined at home and two people hospitalized. Of the county’s 308 cases, 256 have recovered. Two county residents have died of the virus.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,972 cases. Of that total 1,602 have recovered. Twelve county residents are hospitalized, and 342 people are quarantined at home. Sixteen people have died due to the virus.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 18 new cases Tuesday; 73 people are quarantined at home and one person remains hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Of the county’s total of 425 cases, 347 have recovered. Four county residents have died due to the virus.

-30-