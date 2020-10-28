Posted by admin

Obituary: Anna Marie Goff, 88, Bardstown

Anna Marie Goff, 88, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on Aug. 19, 1932, in New Hope to the late Otho and Annie Pearl Ballard Hagan. She was a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery and loved collecting antiques. She loved being with her family and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.D. Goff.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Bernard Lee) Girdley of Bardstown; three brothers, Chester “Check” Hagan of Bardstown, Paul (Sheila) Hagan and Billy (Velma) Hagan both of Springfield; one grandson, Chris (Leslie) Girdley of Bardstown; two stepgrandchildren, David(Denise) Girdley of Bremond, Texas and Sandi Smith of New Haven; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, and 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

