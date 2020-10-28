Posted by admin

Obituary: Coleman L. Brady, 84, New Haven

Coleman L. Brady, 84, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home. He was a native of Nelson County and a retired woodworker for Gamble Brothers. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who also served in the National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Moore Brady; one grandson, Coleman Chase Brady; his parents, Steven and Mary Brady; five sisters, Wanda Gilkey, Shirley Hensley, Louise Vittitow, Celesta Kennedy, and Bea May; two brothers, Steve Brady and David Brady; and one grandson by choice, Cody Mayfield.

He is survived by two daughters, Lana Brady and Sherri Brady; one sister, Osie Harper; and family by choice, Michael Higdon, Bethany Higdon, Christopher Higdon, Sonja Mayfield, and Rebecca Biggerstaff; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

