Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 26-28, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
Christopher Jyjuan Taylor, 29, Bardstown, probation violation. Bond is $10,500.
Shane David Helm, 27, Bardstown, criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. Bond not listed.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
Timothy Lee Mudd, 39, Cox’s Creek, giving officer false identifying information; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetaine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $12,000.
Sara Elizabeth Shalwer, 35, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance card; no insurance. Bond not listed.
Timothy Michael Harris, 52, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed.
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
Daimyn Scott Lindsey, 24, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. No bond listed.
Jaymes Ryan Shempert, 32, Jonesboro, Ark., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $500.
Anthony Quinn Lewis, 57, Bardstown, possession controlled substances, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $6,500.
David Mitchell Lucas, 36, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed.
-30-