Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 26-28, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Christopher Jyjuan Taylor, 29, Bardstown, probation violation. Bond is $10,500.

Shane David Helm, 27, Bardstown, criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. Bond not listed.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Timothy Lee Mudd, 39, Cox’s Creek, giving officer false identifying information; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetaine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $12,000.

Sara Elizabeth Shalwer, 35, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance card; no insurance. Bond not listed.

Timothy Michael Harris, 52, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed.

Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

Daimyn Scott Lindsey, 24, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. No bond listed.

Jaymes Ryan Shempert, 32, Jonesboro, Ark., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $500.

Anthony Quinn Lewis, 57, Bardstown, possession controlled substances, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $6,500.

David Mitchell Lucas, 36, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed.

