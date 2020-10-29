Posted by admin

Obituary: William Ray Thompson, 69, Bardstown

William Ray Thompson, 69, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was an employee of the Jim Beam Distillery, where he worked in the warehouse.

He was preceded in death by one son, William Joseph “Joey” Thompson; his parents, Henry and Lillie Lewis Thompson; and one sister, Dolly Tipton.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne Newton Thompson; three stepchildren, Lee Ann (Johnny) Beavers of Bardstown, Daniel Harned of Boston and David (Linda) Harned of Louisville; two brothers, Tommy Thompson of Boston and James Thompson of Indiana; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Little Brick Cemetery.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of the arrangements.

