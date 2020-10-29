Posted by admin

Obituary: Norma Jo Gibson Clopton, 80, Magnolia

Norma Jo Gibson Clopton, 80, of Magnolia, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, Oct. 28,2020, with family by her side at Sunrise Manor Nursing home in Hodgenville. She was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Larue County to the late Wade and Lucy Ada Milby Gibson.

She was a Baptist of faith, she retired from Dow Corning, with 25 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, and six sisters.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Shelby R. Clopton; one son, Ricky Clopton of Mount Sherman; two sisters, Delores Wheeler and Devada Jefferies; one grandson Wade (Ashley) Clopton; one great-grandson, Tyson Clopton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In keeping with families wishes due to COVID-9, all of the services will be private.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

