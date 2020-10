Posted by admin

County’s COVID-19 update with details on the new Wednesday, Thursday cases

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 — Nelson County had 26 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the county’s overall total to 1,034 cases.

Two county residents are hospitalized due to the virus, and 273 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s total cases, 755 are out of quarantine and are no longer being monitored.

Thursday’s new positive cases include:

a 33-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 29-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 52-year-old Boston man;

a 39-year-oold Bardstown woman;

a 49-year-old Bardstown man;

a 68-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 47-year-old Bardstown man;

a 44-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 13-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 6-year-old Boston boy;

a 14-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 7-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 58-year-old Bardstown man;

a 73-year-old Bardstown man;

a 59-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 28-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 29-year-old Bardstown man;

a 20-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 78-year-old Chaplin man;

a 29-year-old New Haven man;

a 22-year-old New Haven woman;

a 59-year-old Bardstown man;

a 58-year-old Bardstown man;

a 37-year-old Boston man;

a 22-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 24-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 62-year-old Bardstown woman.

The case details of Wednesday’s positive results included:

a 73-year-old New Haven woman;

a 39-year-old Bardstown man;

a 28-year-old Bardstown man;

a 28-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 32-year-old Bardstown man;

a 23-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 69-year-old Bardstown man;

a 79-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 35-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 29-year-old Boston man;

a 79-year-old Bardstown man;

a 48-year-old New Haven man;

a 37-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 66-year-old New Haven woman;

a 28-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 76-year-old New Haven man;

a 50-year-old New Haven woman;

a 64-year-old Bardstown man;

a 75-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 50-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 74-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 36-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 73-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 40-year-old Bardstown man;

a 59-year-old Bardstown man;

a 39-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 63-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 50-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 27-year-old Bardstown man;

a 26-year-old Bardstown man;

a 39-year-old New Haven man;

a 31-year-old Bardstown man;

a 67-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 24-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 49-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 27-year-old Bardstown man;

a 63-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 51-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 52-year-old Bardstonw man;

a 35-year-old Bardstonw man;

a 55-year-old New Haven man;

a 17-year-old Bloomfield boy;

a 14-year-old Bloomfield boy;

an 8-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 56-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 53-year-old Bardstown man;

a 14-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 29-year-old Bardstown man;

a 62-year-old Boston man;

a 55-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 25-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 39-year-old Bardstown man;

a 52-year-old New Hope woman;

a 31-year-old Bardstown man;

a 44-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 27-year-old Bardstown man;

a 46-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 93-year-old Bardstown man;

a 25-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 53-year-old Bardstown man;

a 9-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 13-year-old Bardstown man;

a 13-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 20-year-old New Haven woman;

a 33-year-old New Haven woman;

a 36-year-old Bardstown man;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 45-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 44-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 63-year-old Bardstown man;

a 14-yea-rold Cox’s Creek boy;

a 58-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 25-year-old Bardstown man;

a 67-year-old Bardstown man;

a 29-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 40-year-old Bardstown man;

a 39-year-old Bardstown man;

a 72-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 20-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 24-year-old Bardstown man;

a 28-year-old Bardstonw man;

a 51-year-old New Haven woman.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. There were 156 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in the six-county health district on Thursday. A total of 21 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

MARION COUNTY. Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Marion County according to the district health department, bringing the county’s total to 514 cases. Three county residents are hospitalized, and 138 people are quarantined at home.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Eight new cases were reported Thursday in Washington County. Two county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 66 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 265 cases, 195 people have completed quarantine and are no longer being monitored.

LARUE COUNTY. Five new cases were reported Thursday in LaRue County, bringing the county’s total to 325 cases. Of those cases, 264 are out of quarantine. Two people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County added 98 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 2,156 cases. Of those cases, 456 are quarantined at home, and 1,672 are out of quarantine and no longer being monitored. Eleven county residents are hospitalized due to the virus.

MEADE COUNTY. Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday+ in Meade County by the district health department. One county resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 75 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 449 cases, 369 have completed quarantine and are no longer being monitored.

-30-