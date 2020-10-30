Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
Hunner Shane Lindsey, 23, Cos’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense) (4 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $50,000.
Heather Renee Cronen, 34, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $10,500.
Tamra Kay Davidson, 47, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Terry J. Colvin, 25, Campbellsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,210.
Michael Quincy Blaine-Parrott, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
James Timothy Fowler, 30, Lebanon, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,000.
Troy Twyman Warren, 49, Hodgenville, criminal trespassing, first-degree; assault, third-degree peace officer, non-communicable body fluid; impersonating a peace officer; disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree.