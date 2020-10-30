Posted by admin

Obituary: Laura Litsey Poynter, 70, Bardstown

Laura Litsey Poynter, 70, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 29, 1949, in Bardstown to the late William and Ethel Lee Thompson Litsey. She was retired from Kroger’s deli-bakery department, was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of St. John AME Zion Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Cornelius Poynter; one sister, Elizabeth Litsey; four brothers, James Arthur “Jimmy” Litsey, Johnny Litsey, Shelby Litsey and Bobby Litsey.

She is survived by two daughters, Melissa (James) Tonge and Karen Poynter, both of Bardstown; one son, John (Angela) Poynter Jr. of Bardstown; four sisters, Ethel Poynter, Linda Johnson, Donna (Howie) Wickliffe, and Rosie Litsey, all of Bardstown; four brothers, George Litsey, Harold “Chili bowl” Litsey, Thomas “Leo” (Amanda) Litsey, and Michael “Mickie” Litsey, all of Bardstown; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and her dog, Jill.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

