Obituary: Donna Walker Coulter, 58, Springfield

Donna Walker Coulter, 58, of Melavin Circle, Springfield, died at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Norton Healthcare in Louisville.

She is survived by one daughter, Jerrica Coulter of Springfield; one son, Jeriveno Perez Coulter of Louisville; six sisters, Barbara Jean (Ralph) Smith, Joyce Thomas and Mildred Walker, all of Louisville, and Mary Hickman, Juanita Moore and Denise (Steve Linton), all of Springfield; three brothers, Charles “Billy” (Wanda) Walker of Marion, Ohio, Herbert Walker of Tyler, Texas, and Joe (Mary) Walker of Lebanon; and three grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial Mass will be held in March 2021.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

