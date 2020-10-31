Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Dallas Wayne Abell, 18, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but under $10,000. Bond is $5,000.
Louis Wayne Hillard Jr., 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000.
Chevarian Quinta Tonge, 29, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (exclude alcohol); possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond not listed.
Joseph Michael Sepulvado, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $2,000.
Maggie Elaine Beavers, 37, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
-30-