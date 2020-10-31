Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Dallas Wayne Abell, 18, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but under $10,000. Bond is $5,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.