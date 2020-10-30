Posted by admin

Early voting continues at Nelson County Public Library until 4 p.m. Monday

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 — The three weeks of early voting at the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library will continue through 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

As of Friday morning, 10,515 people had voted early at the library since early voting began Oct. 13th, according to Judge Executive Dean Watts. Watts said he expects as many as 12,000 to 13,000 people to take advantage of early voting before 4 p.m. Monday.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS. If you have not returned your absentee ballot, you are encouraged to do so immediately by mail, or deposit your ballot at the secure drop box in the front of the Nelson County Clerk’s office on East Stephen Foster Avenue.

ELECTION DAY VOTING. Four voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. The four voting centers will be located at:

New Haven School

Bloomfield Middle School

Nelson County Public Library

Nelson County Fairgrounds

As was done in the primary election, the fairgrounds voting center will offer both drive-thru and walk-up voting.

Any Nelson County resident who needs to vote may do so at any of the four voting centers. Election officials will have all the different versions of the ballots available at each voting center.

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom has said that any voter in line at 6 p.m. on Election Day will still be able to cast a vote. The polls will not close until all voters in line have cast their votes.

County residents who have questions about voting should contact the clerk’s office at (502) 348-1820 option 7.

