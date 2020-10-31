Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Nelson County ends week with 256 new cases confirmed

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 10:30 p.m. — Nelson County recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon according to data from the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases bring the county’s 5-day total to 256 cases. By comparison, it took approximately six months for the county to reach the same total number of cases when the first case was uncovered in Nelson County back in March.

Two county residents remain hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Of the county’s 1,064 cases, 303 people are quarantined at home, and 755 people have completed quarantine and are no longer being monitored.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Friday include:

a 25-year-old New Hope woman;

an 88-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 59-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 27-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 64-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 31-year-old Bardstown man;

a 43-year-old Bardstown man;

an 82-year-old Bardstown man;

an 87-year-old Fairfield man;

a 53-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 58-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 41-year-old Bardstown man;

a 22-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 54-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 23-year-old Bardstown man;

a 21-year-old New Haven woman;

a 14-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 24-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 27-year-old Bardstown man;

a 20-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 31-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 62-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 45-year-old Bardstown man;

a 50-year-old Bardstown man;

a 33-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 59-year-old Bardstown man;

a 28-year-old Bardstown man;

a 39-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 28-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 42-year-old Bardstown man.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. The six-county district reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with four of the six counties reporting with single digit case increases — a welcome reduction from earlier this week.

MARION COUNTY. Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Marion County by the district health department. Three county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, while 144 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s total 520 cases, 362 have completed quarantine and are no longer being monitored.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Washington County by the district health department. Two county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 71 people are quarantined at home. One hundred and ninety-five of the county’s 270 cases have completed quarantine and are no longer monitored.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 25 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, with two people currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Of the county’s 351 confirmed cases, 83 people are quarantined at home and 264 people have completed quarantine and are no longer monitored.

HARDIN COUNTY. Fifty new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Hardin County by the district health department. Thirteen people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 504 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 2,206 confirmed cases, 1,672 people have completed quarantine and are no longer being monitored.

MEADE COUNTY. Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Meade County, bringing the county’s case total to 459. Eighty-five people are quarantining at home, while 369 of the county’s cases have completed quarantine and are no longer monitored by the health department.

-30-