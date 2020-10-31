Posted by admin

Obituary: Margaret Cissell, 83, Bardstown

Margaret Cissell, 83, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 23, 1937, in Nelson County. She retired from Nazareth and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

MARGARET CISSELL

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lola Cissell; two sons, Anthony Cissell and Stevie Cissell; her parents, Henry and Elsie Stillwell; three sisters, Annie Wilson, Lorene Hughes, and Mattie Hughes; and one brother, Milburn Stillwell.

She is survived by three daughters, Carol Cissell and Faye (Lonnie) Culver, both of Bardstown and Jane (Steve) Seger of Springfield; three sons, Ricky Cissell and Keith Cissell (Candy), both of Bardstown, and Chris (Rose) Cissell of Springfield; one sister, Estelle Norris of Holy Cross; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a special friend of the family Jerry Cissell; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-