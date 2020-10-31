Posted by admin

Obituary: Delores Matthews, 70, Elizabethtown

Delores Matthews, 70, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. She was born June 8, 1950, in Louisville. She was a member of the Catholic faith.

DELORES MATTHEWS

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Beatrice Wheatley; one sister, Lana Day Wheatley, and one brother, Joe Wheatley.

She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Baker of Elizabethtown; two sons, Keith Rogers and Kevin (Jamie) Rogers, both of Bardstown; several sisters and brothers; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, and nephews.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with burial in St. Rose Cemetery in Springfield at a later date.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-