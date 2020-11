Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports 43 new cases Saturday in Nelson County

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 — Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nelson County according to the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases pushed the county’s number of positive COVID cases to 1,120. New totals will be released after about 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Saturday’s new COVID-19 cases involve:

a 38-year-old Bardstown man;

a 31-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 68-year-old Bardstown man;

a 73-year-old Chaplin woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 25-year-old Bardstown man;

a 40-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 23-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 44-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 17-year-old Fairfield boy;

a 35-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 10-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 5-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 17-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 16-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 40-year-old Bardstown man;

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown man;

a 65-year-old New Haven man;

a 44-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 31-year-old Bardstown man;

a 50-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 56-year-old Bardstown man;

a 29-year-old Bardstown man;

a 37-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 63-year-old Bardstown man;

a 71-year-old Bardstown man;

a 62-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 21-year-old Bardstown man;

a 65-year-old New Haven man;

a 55-year-old New Haven woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 23-year-old New Haven man;

a 56-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 63-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown man;

a 61-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 42-year-old Bardstown man;

a 55-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 36-year-old Bardstown man;

a 54-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 27-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 16-year-old Bardstown girl.

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department website is not updated on weekends with totals from other counties in the the six-county district. The updated totals for the district will be published later this afternoon on the Nelson County Gazette.

-30-