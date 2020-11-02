Posted by admin

Bardstown man dies in single-vehicle Samuels Road crash early Saturday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

FRANCIS CODY HAGAN

(Editor’s note: Date corrected) Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 — A Bardstown man died early Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020, in a single-vehicle crash on Samuels Road.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Francis Cody Hagan, 28, of Bardstown, was driving south on Samuels Road when the Dodge Challenger he was operating left the roadway. The vehicle hit a ditch and a tree, and Hagan was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Deputy Sheriff Brandon Teater investigated the crash.

