Obituary: Francis Cody Hagan, 28, Bardstown

Francis Cody Hagan, 28, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Cox’s Creek. He was born March 6, 1992 in Elizabethtown to Lana Mattingly and Francis Hagan. He was a 2010 graduate of Nelson County High School, an employee of American Fuji Seal and a member of the Catholic faith. He loved cars and was a kind, generous and loving friend.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Louis Mattingly, Joseph Albert and Mary Imelda Hagan.

He is survived by his fiancé, Natalie Hurst of Bardstown; his mother and stepfather, Lana and Tim Reynolds of Bardstown; his father and stepmother, Francis and Mary Hagan of New Haven; two sisters, Kaitlyn Mattingly of Bardstown and Erika Feilder of Rome, Ga.; one stepsister, Meagan Reynolds of Louisville; his maternal grandmother, Martha Mattingly of Bardstown; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

