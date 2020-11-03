Posted by admin

Election 2020: Early voting popular with voters; 4 voting centers open Election Day

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, 7 p.m. — Nearly 13,000 Nelson County cast their votes during the expanded early voting period these past three weeks.

According to the Nelson County Clerk’s office, 12,944 people casts their votes during the three weeks of early voting at the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library.

Voters have also returned almost 6,000 of the 6,088 absentee ballots mailed out by the clerk’s office. The total of absentee and early voters — about 19,000 voters — is close to the 20,802 votes cast in the 2016 presidential election in Nelson County.

4 POLLING LOCATIONS OPEN TUESDAY. Four voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday for Election Day, in-person voting.

The four voting centers will be located at:

New Haven School

Bloomfield Middle School

Nelson County Public Library

Nelson County Fairgrounds

As was done in the primary election, the fairgrounds voting center will offer both drive-thru and walk-up voting.

Any Nelson County resident may vote at any of the four voting centers, no matter where you live. Election officials will have all the different versions of the ballots available at each voting center.

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom has said that any voter in line at 6 p.m. on Election Day will still be able to cast a vote. The polls will not close until all voters in line have cast their votes.

County residents who have questions about voting should contact the clerk’s office at (502) 348-1820 option 7.

-30-