Election 2020: WBRT AM/FM election coverage kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m. — WBRT AM/FM will begin live Election 2020 coverage starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Bradford & Brooks” hosts Margie Bradford and Jim Brooks will be watching state and national results as well as waiting for local election numbers which will decide a number of local races, including 50th district state representative and local city council and city commission races.

Tune into after 6 p.m. to WBRT AM 1320, 97.1 FM. Election updates will also be broadcast on WOKH FM 102.7.

The clerk’s office has already tabulated the early voting results and has been county absentee ballots as they have arrived, so the remaining votes to be added to the existing vote totals include the machine totals from the four voting centers open Tuesday, and the remaining absentee ballots that are received by Friday.

According to the clerk’s office, the final county voting results should be available Friday.

Don’t miss WBRt’s live election coverage starting at 6 p.m. Election Day.

