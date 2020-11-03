Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Michael Jawan Edwards, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,000.
Jeremy Wayne Jackson, 29, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates. Bond is $5,000.
Jonathan Adam Wooldridge, 35, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000.
Joshua Edward Warren, 33, Campbellsville, wanton endangerment, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $1,000.
Derek Joseph Downs, 35, Loretto, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); escape, second-degree. No bond listed.
-30-