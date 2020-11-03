Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Derek Joseph Downs, 35, Loretto, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); escape, second-degree. No bond listed.

Jonathan Adam Wooldridge, 35, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000.

Jeremy Wayne Jackson, 29, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates. Bond is $5,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.