Obituary: Luther James Gilpin, 89, Bardstown

Luther James Gilpin, 89, of Bardstown, died Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. He was a retired employee of Barton’s Distillery, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and a former member of the parish council at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was active with the parish bingo and loved cards and horses.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann Gilpin; one brother, Robert Gilpin; two daughters-in-law, Virginia Gilpin and Charlotte Gilpin; and one grandson, Benjamin Kyle Hicks.

He is survived by seven daughters, Donna Gerber of Bardstown, Cheryl Gilpin of Elizabethtown, Pam Gilpin of Bardstown, Simone Brown (John) of Bardstown, Karen Green (Steve) of Holy Cross, Robin Brady (Jim) of New Hope, and Elaine Riggs (Allan) of Holy Cross; three sons, Roger Gilpin of Las Vegas, Danny Gilpin of Culvertown, and Tim Gilpin of Bardstown; one sister, Mary Goode of Florida; one brother, Tommy Gilpin of Louisville; 20 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

