Obituary: Terrence Lee ‘Terry’ Fogle, 61, Springfield

Terrence Lee “Terry” Fogle, 61, of East High St., Springfield, died at 11:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Walker Fogle; one stepdaughter, Kima Burton of Springfield; one stepson, Ron Burton of Danville; four sisters, Margaret Fogle and Mary (Gary) Crowe, both of Louisville, Rose (Glen) Williams of Indianapolis and Gloria Fogle of Springfield; one brother, Mitchell (Tanja) Fogle of Germany; and two grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen and his cremains will be buried in Lebanon National Cemetery. No services are scheduled at this time.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

