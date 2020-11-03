Posted by admin

Obituary: Gregg Winston Anderson, 67, formerly of Nelson County

Gregg Winston Anderson, 67, of Frankfort, formerly of Nelson County, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati. He had worked for a number of radio stations in the region, and was the host for WBRT’s “Talk of the Town” radio show in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Julia Anderson.

He is survived by one sister, Jan Hankins.

It was his wish to be cremated. He was laid to rest at Chenoweth Run Cemetery in Louisville.

Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-