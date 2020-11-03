Posted by admin

Fiscal Court wraps-up rezoning request, appointments, at Election Day meeting

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 1 p.m. — Nelson Fiscal Court met briefly Election Day morning to wrap up a rezoning approval and some other county business.

The magistrates unanimously approved the second and final reading of a rezoning request by Log Still Distillery.

The distillery sought to rezone a 1.15 acre tract from A-1 Agriculture to B-1 so the distillery owners could use the home located on the tract as its permanent business office.

The fiscal court voted Oct. 20th to reverse the denial in September by the Joint City-County Planning Commission. Tuesday’s vote completes the rezoning for the tract.

APPPOINTMENTS. The court approved re-appointing Sherri Frazier and Rachel Briney to the Nelson County Extension Board.

NO COVID AT COUNTY JAIL. Jailer Buck Snellen reported that at the present time, there are no COVID-positive inmates at the Nelson County Jail.

The jail currently houses a total of 77 inmates, including a mix of state and local inmates. The jail still has 15 inmates housed at the LaRue County Jail. Snellen said he plans to bring them back from there this week. Their return was delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the LaRue jail.

FREE COVID TESTING. Free COVID-19 testing will take place at the Nelson County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Nov. 5th and Friday, Nov. 6th. According to Joe Prewitt, the county’s emergency services director, the preregistrations are full. However, they will take drive-ups as time permits.

A second round of free COVID testing is currently scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17th and Friday, Dec. 18th. Stay tuned to WBRT for details on those testing events.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

