Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Travis Christopher Bryant, 21, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,230.

Phillip Wayne Young, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); license to be in possession; rear license not illuminated. Trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.