Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Joseph Michael Payne Jr., 36, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed.
Keely Marie Logsdon, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana. No bond listed.
Phillip Wayne Young, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); license to be in possession; rear license not illuminated. Trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). No bond listed.
Travis Christopher Bryant, 21, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,230.
-30-