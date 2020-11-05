Posted by admin

Obituary: Myrtle Hutchins, 96, Bardstown

Myrtle Hutchins, 96, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

She was born February 16, 1924 in Nelson Co., retired as a cafeteria manager for Foster Heights School, and member of Parkway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hutchins; grandson, Tony Gritton; and great-grandsons, Josh Williams and Jacob Williams.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Kenneth) Dawes of Louisville and Donna (Russ) Gritton of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Ruscinda Johnson ,Wayne Dawes, Michael Dawes, and Debbie Williams; seven great-grandchildren, Bethany, Hannah, Rachel, MaKenzie, Lindsey, Jonathan, and Benjamin; one great great-granddaughter, Elaina; brother, Jimmy Mattingly of Bardstown; and sister, Christine Thomas of Georgia.

Her funeral service will be 11 am Friday November 6, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Dr. James Carroll will officiate. Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm Thursday November 5 and 9 to 11 am Friday November 6 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

