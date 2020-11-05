Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 108 new cases reported Tuesday & Wednesday in Nelson County

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 — Nelson County had 31 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases bring the county’s total number of COVID cases to 1,168.

Three county residents are reportedly hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon; 256 people are quarantined at home. Nine hundred and six of the county’s 1,168 cases are out of quarantine and no longer being monitored. The county has had 3 COVID-related deaths.

Wednesday’s 31 new COVID-19 cases involve:

a 69-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 26-year-old Bardstown man;

a 22-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 41-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 74-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 24-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 64-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 64-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 90-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 65-year-old Bardstown man;

a 22-year-old Bardstown man;

a 56-year-old New Haven man;

a 38-year-old Bardstown man;

a 40-year-old Bardstown man;

a 59-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 34-year-old Bardstown man;

a 19-year-old Bardstown woman;

an 18-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 5-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 40-year-old Bardstown man;

an 11-year-old Bardstown man;

a 20-year-old Boston woman;

a 38-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 55-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 24-year-old New Haven man;

a 21-year-old New Haven man;

a 26-year-old New Haven man;

a 22-year-old Loretto woman;

a 36-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 50-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 29-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

NELSON COUNTY TUESDAY REPORT. Nelson County had 77 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2020, by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Three county residents were reported hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon; 311 people were quarantined at home, and 822 people had been released from being monitored by the health department.

This story will be updated with additional details become available.

SUNDAY’S NEW NELSON COUNTY CASES. Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

The 37 new cases reported Sunday involve:

a 69-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 55-year-old New Haven woman;

a 42-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 54-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 1-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 49-year-old Bardstown man;

an 11 -year-old Bardstown boy;

a 62-year-old New Haven woman;

a 67-year-old New Haven man;

a 15-year-old Cox’s Creek boy;

an 81-year-old New Haven man;

an 18-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 49-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 7-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 9-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 9-year-old Cox’s Creek boy;

a 22-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 52-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 59-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 49-yea-rold New Hope woman;

a 49-year-old Bardstown man (hospitalized);

a 33-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 49-year-old New Haven man;

a 45-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 59-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 23-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 38-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 43-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 65-year-old Bardstown man;

a 74-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 33-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 56-year-old Boston man;

a 39-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 76-year-old Bardstown man;

a 78-year-old Bardstown man;

a 25-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported there have been 5,230 COVID-19 cases in the six-county district. Twenty-nine people are hospitalized in the district, and 47 people have died due to the virus.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the district health department. Five county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 118 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s total 566 cases, 432 are out of quarantine and released from monitoring. The county has reported 11 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County has six new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the health department. Two county residents are hospitalized, and 75 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 297 confirmed cases, 217 have completed quarantine and are no longer being monitored. The county has reported 3 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 3 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the district health department. Three county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 82 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 368 confirmed cases, 281 have completed quarantine are released from monitoring. The county has reported 2 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 64 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. Fifteen county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 473 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 2,344 confirmed cases, 1,832 have completed quarantined and released from monitoring. The county has reported 24 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 5 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the district health department. One resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 74 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 485 total cases, 406 have been released from monitoring. The county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

-30-