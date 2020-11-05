Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald Lee ‘Ronnie’ Greenwell, 81, Cox’s Creek

Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Greenwell, 81, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Aug. 21, 1939, in Fairfield to the late William Austin and Margie Laney Gritton Greenwell. He was a retired employee of UPS with 25 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where he was the former sexton of the cemetery. He was the past president of River City Classics in Louisville and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved motorcycles and classic cars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Jean Herbig, Shirley Ann Robinson and Alice Marie Filiatreau; and two brothers, Bernard Leon Greenwell and Joseph McClure Greenwell.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Nevitt Greenwell; one daughter, Rhonda (Edward Keith) Ballard of Cox’s Creek; one son, William “Buddy” (Leslie) Greenwell of Louisville; one sister, Judy Miller of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Ashley M. Chasteen, Allix M. Greenwell, William Tyler Greenwell, and Kory M. Chasteen; and four great-grandchildren, Liliana C. Adriance, Eliana Chasteen and Wyatt William Greenwell.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church with the Rev. Johnny Johnson and the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the St. Michael Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with a 4:30 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

