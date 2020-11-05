Posted by admin

Obituary: Debra Lynn Hall, 64, Bloomfield

Debra Lynn Hall, 64 of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her residence. She was an employee of Inoac Company where she was in quality control.

She is survived by one son, Blake (Tara) Hall of Georgia; her parents, Bobby and Carol Whitehouse Royalty of Bardstown; one sister, Sandy (Mark) Mojesky of Danville; one brother, David (Greta) Royalty of Bardstown; and niece and nephews, Aubrey and Colton Mojesky and Nathan Royalty.

The family followed her wishes for cremation and there will be no visitation or services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-