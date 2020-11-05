Posted by admin

Obituary: Freddie Allen Bunch, 80, Bloomfield

Freddie Allen Bunch, 80, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born July 22, 1940, in Nelson County to the late Marvin and Edna Armstrong Bunch. He was a retired employee of General Electric, a veteran of the C Battery 138th Artillery that served in Vietnam, and he was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid UK fan.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Breeden Bunch; one daughter, Vonda Donoho of Chaplin; one brother, Larry Bunch of Bradenton, Fla.; two grandchildren, Lindsey (Michael) Tinnell and Kelsey (Jake) LeMaster; and three great-grandchildren, Regan Tinnell, Chase LeMaster, and Olivia LeMaster; and a great-grandchild due in May.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Bloomfield Baptist Church with Bro. Leland Parks, Bro. Richard Carwile and Bro. Gary Chesser officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

