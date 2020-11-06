Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael R. Keeling, 18, Bloomfield, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession controlled substance, second-degree (hallucinogen); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Jeffrey Leonard Ellis, 44, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.