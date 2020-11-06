Friday, November 6th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Jeffrey Leonard Ellis, 44, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.

Jacob VIncent Norris, 37, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed.

Ashley Chantel Graves, 35, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.

Matthew Franklin Stewart, 39, Louisville, receiving stolen property under $10,000; giving officer false identifying information. Bond is $9,500.

Michael R. Keeling, 18, Bloomfield, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession controlled substance, second-degree (hallucinogen); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Ahmad Rashad Smith, 32, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $264.

Tonya Kathrin Lampkin, 42, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000.

