COVID-19 update: 52 new cases reported Thursday in Nelson County

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 — Nelson County had 52 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

At least three people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus in Nelson County. The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,219 cases. Of the county’s 1,219 cases, 936 are out of quarantine while 277 people are quarantined at home.

Information on the new cases reported Thursday will be added to this story when they become available.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said that Nelson County was once again in the Top 7 counties as far as the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The county’s incidence rate — the rate of new COVID infections per 100,000 population dropped on Wednesday to 48.8 cases per 100k population from Tuesday’s high of 67.1 cases per 100k population.

HOW IS THE INCIDENCE RATE CALCULATED? The incidence rating is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.

Incidence map showing red zone counties dated Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Click to enlarge.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. Thursday’s new cases bring the total of COVID cases to 5,379 cases. A total of 48 people in the six-county district have died due to complications from the virus. At least 32 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Washington County by the district health department. Sixty-seven county residents are quarantined at home, while 232 of the county’s total 304 cases are out of quarantine. Two county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

MARION COUNTY. Thirteen new cases were reported Thursday in Marion County on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 578 cases. One hundred people are quarantined at home, and 462 people have been released from quarantine.

LARUE COUNTY. Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in LaRue County. Eighty-one people are isolated at home, while 290 of the county’s 376 total cases are out of quarantine. Three county residents are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

HARDIN COUNTY. Sixty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County, bringing the county’s case total to 2,406. Of these cases, 463 people are quarantined at home, while 1,900 people are out of quarantined an no longer being monitored. Eighteen county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the county has recorded 25 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 10 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the district health department. Of the county’s 496 cases, 418 are out of quarantine, and 73 people are quarntined at home. One person is hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

