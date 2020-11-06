Posted by admin

Obituary: Thelma Thurman Travis, 90, Lebanon Junction

Thelma Thurman Travis, 90, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home. She was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right. She also loved all of her fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Ray Travis; one daughter, Cassandra Jones; two sons, Paul, Scott and Andrew Travis; her parents, Roscoe and Lillie Coomes Thurman; one sister, Lula Thomas; one sister, Lula Thomas; and four brothers, Raymond Thurman, Kelly Thurman, Harold Thurman and Arthur Thurman.

Survivors include three daughters, Amy Flowers, Valeria Fisher and Cindy Travis; two sons, Patrick Travis and Stuart Travis; seven grandchildren, Danny Ray Travis, Alicia Rice, Matthew Jones, Emily Fisher, Josh Fisher, Derek Travis and Aaron Travis; 15 great-grandchildren, Patricia, Mary, Angelica, Autumn, Annabelle, Abigail, Ben, Kaleb, Kameron, Peyton, Noah, Joslynn, Selena, Alice and Gwen; and one great-great grandchild, Grayson.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

