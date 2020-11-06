Posted by admin

Obituary: Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins, 87, Lebanon Junction

Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins, 87, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin. She was an employee of Holiday Inn and a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ega McCubbins; one stepdaughter, Lorianne VanVactor; one stepson, Donald McCubbins; her parents, Marion and Lena Wright Bell; one sister, Bea Emerson; five brothers, Hulet, Tommy, Jack, Raymond and Pleas; and one granddaughter, Misty Cunningham.

Survivors include three daughters, Jean Sanders, Donna Cothern and Penny Dragoo; one son, Mike McCubbins; eight grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

