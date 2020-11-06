Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen J. Mullins, 94, Lebanon Junction

Helen J. Mullins, 94, of Lebanon Junction, died at her home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She was a native of Peach Creek, West Virginia and one of 11 brothers and sisters. In earlier years she enjoyed cooking, quilting and being with family and friends. She was a member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church in Elizabethtown and had many special friends at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

HELEN J. MULLINS

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd E. and Ruth Whitman McNeely; three sisters, Anise Varney, Levedah Fleming and Ardell Conley; and five brothers, Maxwell McNeely, Leo McNeely, Franklin McNeely, Rodney McNeely and Jerry McNeely.

Survivors include her husband, William “Paul” Mullins; one son, Randall G. Dingess (Karen); one stepdaughter, Paula Gardner; one stepson, Leon Mullins (Jane); one sister, Janice Staggs; one brother, James McNeely; two grandsons, Joshua Dingess (Farrah) and Kevin Dingess (Julie); four stepgrandchildren, Jennifer, Julia, Brooke and Hailey; 10 great-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Bro. Josh Looten and Bro. Ron Lasley officiating. The burial is private at the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery following cremation.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-