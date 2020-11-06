Posted by admin

Obituary: Virgil Wyant Thompson, 80, Bardstown

Virgil Wyant Thompson, 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born July 19, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Samuel Agustus and Mariam Daugherty Thompson. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Charles Richard Thompson; one brother, Samuel Agustus Thompson; and one sister, Mary Lou Thompson,

He is survived by his son, Samuel A. (Cathy) Thompson of Bardstown, his daughter, Sheila Ann Wisener of Savannah, GA., 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family followed Mr. Thompson’s wishes of cremation. Inurnment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm. The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

