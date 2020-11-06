Posted by admin

Obituary: Shaun Jeffires, 39, New Haven

Shaun Jeffires, 39, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 2, 1981 in Bardstown.

SHAUN JEFFIRES

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Ann Jeffires; and maternal grandmother, Julia Caddell.

He is survived by his father, Wayne Jeffires of New Haven; two sisters, Jennifer Jeffires and April Hamilton; three brothers, Dewayne Jeffires, Andrew Jeffires, and George Jeffires, all of Bardstown; his paternal grandparents, Russell and Irene Jeffires; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-