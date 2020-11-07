Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 74 new positives reported Friday afternoon in Nelson Co.

COVID-19 incidence map for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Click image to enlarge.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, 10 p.m. — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported 74 new cases in Nelson County on Friday.

Three hundred and ten county residents are currently quarantined at home, and 974 of the county’s 1,292 cases are out of quarantine. At least three county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the county has recorded 4 COVID-related deaths.

Since Tuesday, the county has recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases.

Nelson County’s new COVID-19 cases reported Friday involve:

a 20-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 50-year-old Bardstown man;

a 47-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 90-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 43-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 63-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 65-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 67-year-old Bardstown man;

a 16-year-old Chaplin boy;

a 48-year-old Bardstown man;

a 48-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 37-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 15-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 16-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 35-year-old Boston woman;

a 52-year-old Bardstown man;

a 49-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 10-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 9-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 72-year-old Bardstown man;

an 8-year-old Bardstown girl;

an 8-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 34-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 63-year-old Bardstown man;

a 55-year-old Bardstown man;

a 39-year-old Bardstown man;

a 62-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 67-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 27-year-old New Haven man;

a 42-year-old Bardstown man;

a 45-year-old Bardstown man;

a 32-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 64-year-old Bardstown man.

THURSDAY COVID CASE DETAILS. The regional health department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County on Thursday.

Those new cases reported Thursday involve:

a 24-year-old Bardstown man;

a 62-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 4-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 2-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 50-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 22-year-old Bardstown man;

a 52-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 66-year-old Bardstown man;

a 53-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 47-year-old Bardstown man;

a 53-year-old Bardstown man;

a 36-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 44-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 15-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 62-year-old Nazareth woman;

a 26-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 50-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 25-year-old Bardstown man;

a 55-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 47-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 23-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 34-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 59-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 10-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 16-year-old Bloomfield girl;

a 35-year-old Boston woman;

a 56-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 56-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 56-year-old New Haven woman;

a 56-year-old Bloomfield woman.

MARION COUNTY. Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Marion County, with two people hospitalized for treatment and 104 people quarantined at home. Of the county’s 603 cases, 486 are no longer under quarantine. The county has recorded 11 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Washington County by the district health department. The new cases push the county’s case total to 314 confirmed cases, with 63 people quarantined at home, 2 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 246 cases released from quarantine. The county has reported 3 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in LaRue County by the district health department. Three people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 96 are quarantined at home, and 297 of the county’s 398 cases have been released from monitoring. The county has reported 2 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 141 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Lincoln Trail Health Department, bringing the county’s case total to 2,544 cases. Of those cases, 1,982 have been released from quarantine; 524 people are currently quarantined at home. Thirteen people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the county has reported 25 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 20 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, with 80 people quarantined at home, and 433 of the county’s total 517 cases released from quarantine. No county residents are reported hospitalized for treatment of the virus. The county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

-30-